Sunayana Kalita Saikia’s Travelogue Celebrates Assamese Literature in Gujarat

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A book release ceremony organised by the Ahmedabad Branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha was recently held at Chandkheda in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where the travelogue Bhraman Diary Aru Mur Anubhav (Travel Diary and My Experiences), authored by Sunayana Kalita Saikia, a life member of the Sabha, was formally released.

The programme began with the rendition of “Xiro Xenehi Mur Bhasha Janani,” followed by a Saraswati Vandana presented by Prangana Kashyap. The meeting was presided over by Prafulla Mahanta, vice-president of the Ahmedabad Branch. Dr Rishipal Dhiman, noted Hindi litterateur and recipient of an award from the Gujarat Hindi Sahitya Academy, attended as distinguished guest and formally released the book. Ashok Kumar Bora, secretary of the Ahmedabad Branch, explained the objectives of the programme. In his presidential address, Prafulla Mahanta introduced the author and the distinguished guest.

Dilip Kumar Sharma delivered an analytical speech on the newly released book, highlighting its contents and literary significance.

Several participants, including Nawal Shankar Phukan, Lilakanta Dutta, Dr Nayana Pathak Saikia, Pari Gogoi, Aparajita Bora, Tarinikanta Sharma, Pankaj Saikia, Dilip Kumar Gogoi and author Sunayana Kalita Saikia, shared their thoughts.

The event also featured a cultural segment. Dr Nayana Pathak Saikia, Lilakanta Dutta, Dilip Kumar Gogoi and Dilip Kumar Sharma performed songs, while Dr Chandan Jyoti Saikia and Pari Gogoi recited poems.

The programme celebrated Assamese literature and culture in Gujarat, bringing together members of the Assamese literary community for an engaging exchange of ideas and artistic expression.