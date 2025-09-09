Dr. Bhupen Hazarika is Symbol of Country’s Cultural Consciousness: Assam Governor

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion of his birth centenary at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha on Monday. The ceremony marked the inauguration of the year-long centenary celebrations dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of the Bard of Brahmaputra.

In his address, the Governor described Dr. Hazarika as “The soul of Assam and a symbol of India’s cultural consciousness. The centenary celebration is not merely an event of remembrance, but a festival of inspiration, aimed at igniting the imagination of generations to come. This is a celebration of the soul of Assam a tribute to a man whose voice echoed not only across our state but throughout the nation and the world."

Quoting iconic songs like “Manuhe Manuhor Babe,” “Moi Eti Zazabor,” and “Dil Hoom Hoom Kore,” the Governor emphasized how Dr. Hazarika’s music resonated with people from all walks of life articulating the struggles of workers, the hopes of the common man, and the shared humanity that binds all. “Dr. Hazarika didn’t merely sing, he stirred the conscience of a nation. His music was a rallying cry against injustice and a bridge connecting communities, cultures, and generations,” the Governor said.

The Governor also reiterated the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expressed happiness and pride to be the Member of Parliament from the place where Bhupen Hazarika received his education. Dr. Hazarika’s contribution during the Bangladesh Liberation War, his promotion of peace and unity in neighboring countries like Nepal and Bhutan, and his international recognition underscore his status as a global artiste and cultural ambassador. The conferment of the Bharat Ratna upon him, the Governor stated, is a recognition of a life dedicated to the uplift of society through art, and music.

“Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was not just a cultural icon; he was a humanist, a visionary, and a voice for the voiceless,” said the Governor, a press release said.

