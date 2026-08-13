Dr Debi Charan Choudhury: Century-Long Legacy of Medicine, Education and Service in Assam

Some lives are remembered for the positions they held; others for the institutions they built and the lives they touched. Dr. Debi Charan Choudhury belonged to both. His century-long life was defined by hard work, medicine, education, scientific thinking, philanthropy and service. He passed away on 4 August 2026 in Guwahati.

Born on 6 January 1926 to Chandi Charan Choudhury and Kaminibala Choudhury at Makhibaha, Assam, he grew up in a family that valued education. As a young student, he walked miles to attend school before joining the first batch of MBBS students at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. In the early 1950s, a government scholarship took him to Britain for higher medical education, where he earned his MRCP and gained a wider vision of modern medicine and medical education.

His distinguished career took him from Assam Medical College to Silchar Medical College, where he served as Principal, and finally to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, from where he retired as Principal in 1986. Beyond being a physician and administrator, he was a committed medical educator and institution-builder who believed deeply in science, reason and modern education.

His commitment to women’s education and empowerment was particularly significant. He strongly supported the academic aspirations of his wife, the late Dr. Usha Ranee Choudhury, whose journey from a matric -pass student to a PhD scholar and distinguished academic at Gauhati University reflected the transformative power of education and encouragement.

In 1995, Dr. Debi Charan Choudhury and Dr. Usha Ranee Choudhury co-founded Sishu Bikash Kendra (SBK), with a special focus on the children of working women. Established well before the formal evolution of India’s modern ECCE framework, SBK grew into an institution that served generations of families.

In 2002, Dr. Choudhury donated land in Nalbari for a girls’ hostel at Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Balika Mahavidyalaya. Named the Kamini Bala Choudhury Girls’ Hostel after his mother, the gesture was deeply symbolic—the child who had once walked miles for education was helping make education more accessible to young women.

To the wider community, Dr. Choudhury was a renowned physician, medical educator and administrator. To those who knew him, his greatest contribution was perhaps the way he invested his knowledge, resources and influence in people.

His legacy lives on in the institutions he helped build, the patients and students he influenced, the women whose aspirations he encouraged, and the families whose lives he helped strengthen.

Today, on his Adya Shraddha, I pray to the Almighty that his soul may rest in eternal peace and that his life and values may continue to inspire generations.

– Dr. Sangita Choudhury

(Former Lecturer & HOD of Statistics, LCB College, Guwahati)

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