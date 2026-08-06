Lok Kalyan Divas Observed in Biswanath, Tribute Paid to Gopinath Bordoloi and Local Awardee

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Assam's first chief minister following India's independence, a leading leader of the Indian Freedom Movement, and an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi's principle of non-violence, Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi was respectfully remembered in Biswanath on Wednesday. Organised under the initiative of the Biswanath district administration on the death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Lok Kalyan Divas was observed at the conference hall of the district commissioner's office.

The programme featured a brief address by District Commissioner Karabi Saikia Karan on the life and achievements of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

In the presence of other officials and staff of the district administration, Joseph Barju, a Junior District Administrative Assistant from Biswanath who was recently awarded the Government of Assam's Lok Sewa Award for non-gazetted employees, was honoured during the event with a cash prize of Rs 25,000, a citation, and a one-year service extension.

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