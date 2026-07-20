Dr Dibyajyoti Saikia of Assam receives International Democracy Award 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Human rights activist and motivational speaker Dr Dibyajyoti Saikia of Assam received the International Democracy Award 2026 in recognition of his contributions to social service, drug de-addiction and environmental conservation. The International Human Rights Defenders Foundation (USA) presented the award at a ceremony held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. Former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Justice S. N. Shukla conferred the honour in the presence of former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, Ministry of Finance Under Secretary Sunil Kumar and other dignitaries. Speakers at the event acknowledged Dr Saikia’s 25-year campaign against superstition and drug abuse and his efforts to guide vulnerable youth towards social reform and environmental conservation through tree plantation initiatives. His outreach programmes among students have also received recognition, including a nomination by The Times of India for the Times Internet Ecopreneur recognition. Dr Saikia has received more than 180 national and international awards for his contributions to human rights, social welfare and public awareness.

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