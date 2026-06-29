Journalist and Filmmaker Badan Duwara Honoured with Aideu Handique Award 2026

A correspondent

Bokakhat: Badan Duwara, a pioneer of VCD filmmaking in Bokakhat; secretary of the Difoluporia Shatadal Branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha; eminent journalist; writer; feature film director; and cultural activist, was honoured today with the ‘Aideu Handique Award 2026’ by the Bokakhat Subdivisional Committee of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU).

The award was presented during the fifth biennial conference of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Committee, held at the Bokakhat Central Bihu Ground.

Duwara is well known for his creative works, including the novel ‘Po’, the play ‘A Dream Last Night’, and the one-act play ‘Samadhi’, which was adapted for the stage by Shrimanta Theatre. He has also served as editor of several magazines and commemorative publications and has been associated with the editorial work of numerous other literary journals and souvenir volumes.

He began his career in journalism in 1992, contributing to Assamese newspapers such as Asomiya Khobor, Edin, Ajir Asom, and Saptahik Janambhumi. More recently, he has been closely associated with the weekly newspaper Raijor Khobor, edited by Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa and published from Bokakhat. Duwara is also active in electronic media and has directed 10 short and feature-length films.

Currently, he serves as the secretary of the Difoluporia Shatadal Branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, Bokakhat, and as the publicity secretary of GRASS, Bokakhat. He is associated with several social and cultural organisations in Bokakhat and has been serving as the president of the Kaziranga News Network, a leading journalists’ organisation in Bokakhat, for the past 21 years.

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