Dr Madhumita Barooah Appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr Madhumita Barooah has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University for a term of five years. A notification to this effect was issued by the Governor’s Secretariat, Assam, on Monday.

The appointment has been made by the Chancellor of Assam Women’s University under sections 11(1) and 11(2) of the Assam Women’s University Act, 2013, as amended from time to time.

Dr Barooah’s tenure will begin from the date she assumes charge of the office.

Also Read: Assam Women’s University varsity week concludes with vibrant valedictory ceremony