Assam Women’s University varsity week concludes with vibrant valedictory ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The varsity week ‘SPRIHA 2026’ at Assam Women’s University (AWU) concluded on Friday with a vibrant valedictory ceremony, marking the culmination of a series of cultural, academic, and sports activities. The programme commenced on March 24 with the hoisting of the university flag by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar. The week-long celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from students in a wide range of competitions and events, showcasing their talents, creativity, and team spirit. A cultural rally highlighting the rich artistic and scientific heritage of Assam was among the major attractions of the event.

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