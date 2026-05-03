Guwahati

Dr Usharanjan Bhattacharya Felicitated in Guwahati for Literary, Academic and Cultural Contributions

Noted litterateur, educationist and “Rabindra Tattvacharya”, Dr Usharanjan Bhattacharya was felicitated at his residence in Ulubari, Guwahati, in a programme organized by Paragjyoti Prakashan.
Felicitation programme
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Noted litterateur, educationist and “Rabindra Tattvacharya”, Dr Usharanjan Bhattacharya was felicitated at his residence in Ulubari, Guwahati, in a programme organized by Paragjyoti Prakashan.

Dr Bhattacharya, a former Head of the Bengali Department at Gauhati University, has also been recognized as a ‘Kalaguru’ and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize and the Bhasha Bharati Samman (Mysore). He is widely regarded for his contributions as a writer, academician and translator, and for promoting unity between the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.

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