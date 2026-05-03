Dr Usharanjan Bhattacharya Felicitated in Guwahati for Literary, Academic and Cultural Contributions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Noted litterateur, educationist and “Rabindra Tattvacharya”, Dr Usharanjan Bhattacharya was felicitated at his residence in Ulubari, Guwahati, in a programme organized by Paragjyoti Prakashan.

Dr Bhattacharya, a former Head of the Bengali Department at Gauhati University, has also been recognized as a ‘Kalaguru’ and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize and the Bhasha Bharati Samman (Mysore). He is widely regarded for his contributions as a writer, academician and translator, and for promoting unity between the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.

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