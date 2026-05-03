Doomdooma Basanta Utsav Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg with Bihu Songs, Wall Magazine ‘Jyotisnata’ and Student Felicitation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Like in previous years, the Doomdooma branch of the Sadou Asom Lekkhika Samaroh Samiti observed Basanta Utsav on Friday at its venue on Bir Raghab Moran Road, Rupaisiding. However, the recent demise of noted Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg cast a shadow over the celebrations, deeply affecting not only the people of Assam but also the members of the organising committee.

In view of this loss, the programme was conducted in a subdued manner, foregoing the usual grandeur and competitions. Instead, the festival focused on meaningful recitations centred on Bihu.

The event began with a solemn tribute to the late artist, followed by a chorus performance by members of the branch. They also rendered the popular song "Mayabini" as a mark of respect.

One of the highlights of the event was the release of "Jyotisnata," a wall magazine edited by the branch's treasurer, Archana Bora. The magazine was formally unveiled by the vice-president of the branch, Purnima Konwar.

A special segment titled "Ashirbad" (Blessings of Elders) was also held, where several respected local elders-including Jayanti Gohain, Hemprabha Lahon, Bina Gogoi, and Jogen Baruah-blessed the members of the organisation.

The celebration further strengthened community bonding as members shared traditional Bihu delicacies such as til pitha, laru, and chira-doi. On the occasion, two students-Prabhat Pratim Saikia, who secured 95.8%, and Rayburn Gogoi, who scored 88.4% in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination-were felicitated for their academic achievements.

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