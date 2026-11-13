Draft electoral rolls list over 10.61 lakh voters in Kamrup-Metropolitan district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The draft photo electoral rolls for five Legislative Assembly constituencies under Kamrup Metropolitan district were published on Thursday as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, 2027, with January 1, 2027, set as the qualifying date.

According to the draft rolls released by the Office of the District Election Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan district, a total of 10,61,352 electors have been registered across the five constituencies, comprising 5,10,370 male voters, 5,50,950 female voters and 32 voters under the third gender category.

Dispur Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) recorded the highest number of electors at 2,46,367, followed by Dimoria (SC) with 2,19,635 voters.

Jalukbari recorded 2,09,133 electors, while Guwahati Central had 1,93,442 and New Guwahati recorded 1,92,775 electors.

The five constituencies together have 1,218 polling stations. Dispur has the highest number at 272, followed by Dimoria with 262, Jalukbari with 247, New Guwahati with 219 and Guwahati Central with 218 polling stations.

The draft electoral rolls will be available for public inspection at all concerned polling stations, the Office of the District Election Officer and the offices of the respective Electoral Registration Officers.

The District Election Officer also handed over copies of the draft rolls to representatives of national and state-recognised political parties during a meeting held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office in Guwahati, in accordance with Rule 11(C) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

As per the revision schedule, the period for filing claims and objections will continue from November 12 to December 11, 2026.

Special campaign drives will be conducted on November 21 and 22 and December 5 and 6 to facilitate the process.

The last date for disposal of claims and objections has been fixed for December 28, 2026, while the final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2027.