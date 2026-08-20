Assam Publishes Draft Photo Electoral Rolls for 40 MAC Constituencies Ahead of 2026 Polls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission on Wednesday published the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls for all 40 constituencies of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) ahead of the proposed MAC Election, 2026.

According to the draft rolls, the 40 constituencies have a total of 1,030 polling stations and 6,53,722 electors. The electorate comprises 3,26,566 male voters, 3,27,153 female voters and three electors belonging to the ‘Other’ category.

The draft rolls were prepared pursuant to delimitation notifications issued by the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Government of Assam, including notifications dated January 10 and July 21, 2026, along with subsequent notifications. The Draft Electoral Roll without photographs will be available for public inspection at the offices of Circle Officers and Block Development Officers, as well as municipality and town committee offices, Sub-Registrar offices, police stations, tea gardens and Gaon Panchayat offices located within the respective constituencies.

The rolls can also be accessed through the Online Electoral Roll Management System (OERMS) and district administration websites. Voters can search for their names using their EPIC numbers or download the draft roll for their respective polling stations from the citizen corner of the OERMS website.

The State Election Commission has invited claims and objections against entries in the draft electoral rolls until September 3, 2026. Voters can obtain details regarding the filing process from the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) or district administration.

In a move aimed at widening participation in the upcoming MAC election, the Commission has also decided to consider claims for enrolment from persons who became eligible after January 1, 2026, with reference to April 1, 2026, or July 1, 2026.

However, such applicants will be considered only if their names are included in the Supplementary Electoral Roll of the Election Commission of India and they possess a valid Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC). The Commission has urged eligible voters to verify their names in the draft rolls and submit claims or objections within the stipulated deadline.

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