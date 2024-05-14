Dramatic Society of Dispur College stages Karengar Ligiri at Kalakshetra, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Dramatic Society of Dispur College staged “Karengar Ligiri,” the critically acclaimed theatrical masterpiece by the renowned cultural doyen of Assam, Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwalla, on May 12 at the Sri Sri Madhabdev International Auditorium of the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Directed by the noted theatre director Manik Ahmed and performed by the students of the college, the performance was inaugurated by Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Assam, in the gracious presence of various renowned personae of the academic and cultural domains, notably Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Chairman of Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam; Poona Mahanta, a renowned scholar on culture and Assamese literature; and Amitabh Rajkhowa, a noted thespian.

Following the lighting of the lamp ceremony, Dr. Navajyoti Borah, Principal, of Dispur College, delivered his welcome speech, in which he highlighted the staging of the theatrical performance as a manifest outcome of the initiative of the college’s commitment to imparting holistic education in accordance with the NEP’s thrust on IKS as well as skill development. He further opined that the traditional pedagogy of classroom instruction should be shed away and that an open-ended learning procedure is the right approach towards a futuristic value-oriented educational ecosystem, as mentioned in the release.

Delivering his address, Dr. Ranoj Pegu poignantly reflected on the significance of aesthetics as a mode of recreation, ensuring stress-free cognition. He also underscored the necessity of social introspection, wherein the prevalent mindset of a job-oriented academic outcome should be replaced with a value-induced holistic outcome through the expansion of the dimensions of creative and cultural expression in the mental space of youth. Dr. Pegu also heartily lauded the efforts undertaken by Dispur College to strengthen the academic scenario of the state through focused student-centric projects.

A souvenir was also released on the occasion to mark the centenary of the said play, which was composed in the year 1925. Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta released the said souvenir. The vibrant cultural performance came to a close, with numerous praises being echoed by the audience with regards to the performance of the student actors.

Dr. Sanjib Kumar Sarma, convenor of the Dramatic Society of Dispur College and coordinator of the event, thanked the august gathering present there to witness and encourage the performance.

