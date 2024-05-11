Anomalous HS final results confuse students, parents AHSEC looking into matter of Cachar students not getting English marks: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

GUWAHATI: Allegations of anomalies of diverse hues in the Higher Secondary (HS) finale results declared by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on May 9 have confused the students, teachers, and parents.

According to allegations, the results booklet published by the AHSEC differs from the online results to some extent. There are instances where students getting letter marks in two subjects actually secured letter marks in four or five subjects upon downloading mark sheets.

In Silchar, the students of several higher secondary schools were shown as absent in the English paper. According to allegations, the students of Ranamuj Gupta Senior Secondary College, Guru Charan College, Cachar College, Holy Cross Higher Secondary Schools, and other schools and colleges did not get marks in the English paper. The students of all these institutions have been shown as absent.

Various parties and organisations in the state are raising a hue and cry over all these anomalies.

The ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) has appealed to AHSEC authorities to rectify the anomalies in the higher secondary final results without delay and put an end to the confusion among the students, teachers, and parents.

Meanwhile, AAP's state president, Dr. Bhaben Choudhury, came down heavily on the anomalies in the results of the HS final examinations. He also came down heavily on Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and the AHSEC for the anomalous results. He said that the principal, teachers, and students pointed out the anomalies in the HS result booklet published by the AHSEC.

"The mismatch between the HS result booklet and the online results and the results shown in the downloaded mark sheets has exposed the utter negligence on the part of the Education Department. There are even cases of students getting credits in subjects in which they did not appear. Differences have also cropped up in the star marks and distinctions given in the booklet and the mark sheets. Under no circumstances, this irresponsibility on the part of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is acceptable. These results have proved that the state government lacks accountability for the future of the students of the state," Dr. Choudhury said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote in his social media handle, "The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is looking into the matter of some students from Cachar not receiving marks in English subjects. It is being resolved expeditiously."

