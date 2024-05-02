Drive for updating contact numbers of head teachers on Shiksha Setu begins in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The office of the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam, has taken up a drive to update the contact numbers of head teachers of schools in the Shiksha Setu. The drive that began today will conclude on May 7.

The Mission Director has to take such a drive to get the contact numbers of many teachers given on the Shiksha Setu App, especially the old ones that are no longer in use. This often leads to the office not being able to contact the head teachers of many schools when the need arises.

In its letter to inspectors of all districts, DEEOs (District Elementary Education Officers) of all districts, and the and the District Mission Co-ordinator of districts, the Mission Director said, “…it is to inform you that in many cases, the mobile number of head teachers and an alternative mobile number are found incorrect, due to which the call centre is not able to contact the head teachers concerned. Hence, it is decided to verify the mobile number of head teachers, including the alternative mobile number, against each school provided in the Shiksha Setu by the CRC (Cluster Resource Centre). For this purpose, a special drive shall start on May 2 and be completed on May 7, 2024. For this edit option on Shiksha Setu, it has been activated.”

The Mission Director said, “All the CRCs shall visit the schools within their jurisdiction for verification of the mobile numbers, and in case of any alteration, correction shall edit the same in the Shiksha Setu portal. The CRCs shall have to submit a certificate about the correctness and authenticity of the mobile numbers of head teachers and the alternative numbers of all schools under his or her cluster.”

