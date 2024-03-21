Assam: Attendance Tracking For Teachers & Students Mandated Through Shiksha Setu App

GUWAHATI: In a major move aimed towards ensuring punctuality and regularity, the Department of School Education, Government of Assam issued a notification on March 20, according to which, the monitoring of daily attendance for both teachers and students will be mandated through the Shiksha Setu app.
This directive will come into effect from April 1, 2024 and it is introduced to enhance accountability and streamline attendance management within the educational system.
Dr. Om Prakash (IAS), Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha in Assam, informed about this decision via an official communication addressed to key stakeholders including Additional District Commissioners (Education), Inspectors of Schools, District Elementary Education Officers, and District Mission Coordinators across all districts of the state.
In the communication, Dr. Om Prakash stressed upon the significance of ensuring a smooth transition to the new attendance tracking system.
Stakeholders were requested to get hold of the Shiksha Setu app and were also urged to immediately report any technical difficulties faced in capturing daily attendance by March 23, 2024.
This proactive approach is intended towards addressing potential challenges and facilitating the seamless implementation of the mandated process.
This significant move highlights the government's iron-clad commitment to utilize technology to upgrade educational governance and enhance transparency in tracking teacher and student attendance.
Authorities seek to optimize resource allocation, encourage punctuality, and ultimately raise the standard of education delivery throughout the state by harnessing the features provided by the Shiksha Setu app.
Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed last year that the Shiksha Setu App will function offline without a network.
The Shiksha Setu app will avail the Google location services’ in-built library of Android to fetch the location. Once the current location is available, a head teacher or principal of a school will be able to record offline the date, time and location when clicking a photo. The information can be uploaded once internet service is available.
Moreover, the group attendance feature has been simplified and if teachers click the group icon it will directly open the multiple attendance screen and if they want to take the attendance in portrait mode, they have to click the mobile icon in the screen.
