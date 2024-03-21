Assam: Attendance Tracking For Teachers & Students Mandated Through Shiksha Setu App

GUWAHATI: In a major move aimed towards ensuring punctuality and regularity, the Department of School Education, Government of Assam issued a notification on March 20, according to which, the monitoring of daily attendance for both teachers and students will be mandated through the Shiksha Setu app.

This directive will come into effect from April 1, 2024 and it is introduced to enhance accountability and streamline attendance management within the educational system.

Dr. Om Prakash (IAS), Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha in Assam, informed about this decision via an official communication addressed to key stakeholders including Additional District Commissioners (Education), Inspectors of Schools, District Elementary Education Officers, and District Mission Coordinators across all districts of the state.