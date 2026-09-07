Driver, Handyman Held After 800 Cartons of Beer Seized from Truck in Sonapur

GUWAHATI: The Assam Excise Department in Guwahati seized a truck carrying a large consignment of liquor during an operation in Sonapur. Authorities concerned believe that the consignment was bound for Manipur from Meghalaya.

Acting on a tip-off, joint teams from the Sonapur and Pragjyotishpur Excise Departments launched the operation and intercepted the vehicle. Upon inspection, the truck, bearing registration number AS01 DD 3677, was found to be carrying 800 cartons of beer bottles.

The driver, identified as Sabbir Khan, and the handyman, Akbar, were detained by the authorities in connection with the seizure.

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