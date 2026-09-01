Biswanath Police Bust Fake Gold Racket, Seize Liquor Haul and Nab Wanted Vehicle Thief

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath police achieved three significant breakthroughs in separate operations, targeting wanted offenders and illegal activities on Sunday evening. According to information, police apprehended one Hanish Ali alias Kharu Babu, a resident of Balipara, Molanphukhuri, under Chariduar police station in Sonitpur district. He was allegedly involved in multiple cases of cheating customers, including persons from outside the state, and was reportedly among the most-wanted accused in such cases. 1.9 kgs of fake gold was recovered from his possession. In another operation, police intercepted a vehicle on the NH-15 and recovered a huge quantity of suspected Arunachali liquor stored in 60 cartons.

In a third operation, police also apprehended a wanted vehicle thief named Ikramul Haque from Dhekiajuli, Tezpur. The police had been looking for him for the last eight months, and the man was allegedly involved in stealing several vehicles in Biswanath district.

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