Drug-Free India programme organized at Sector Headquarters, Gopalpur

GUWAHATI: On July 29, 2024, under the aegis of the 157 Battalion Border Security Force, a special lecture programme on psychological well-being and a drug-free India was organized at the Sector Headquarters, Gopalpur. The event was coordinated by Commandant Naveen Mohan Sharma, and CMO of 157 Battalion Dr Ashok Kumar, and presided by Deputy Inspector General of the Sector Headquarters, Gopalpur, Dr. Kirti Datt Yadav. The team from the Psychiatry Department, CMH office, Coochbehar, conducted the programme, stated a press release.

During the programme, Krishna Chakraborty delivered a lecture and demonstrated stress management practices related to psychological well-being. A psychiatric social worker, Jyoti Sarkar, gave a lecture on national tobacco control and stress management awareness. Sukant Bhattacharya provided a presentation on controlling mental health issues. The event was well-attended by officers, subordinate officers, and border men from the Sector Headquarters, Gopalpur and the 157 Battalion.

