Cachar Police Seize Over 40,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 12 Crore in Major Drug Bust

Silchar: Yet in another big raid, the Cachar police had seized Yaba tablets from a car coming from Aizawl. A Cachar police source said, based on a secret information a special team launched a drive against the drug syndicate at Saptagram area in Dholai. More than 40 thousand Yaba tablets were recovered from a car coming from other side of the inter state border. One Kamrul Islam from whose possession the smuggled substances were recovered had been taken into custody. Estimated price of the seized narcotic substances would be not less than Rs 12 crore, the police source claimed.

