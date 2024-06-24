Guwahati

Even as the Assam Police have been arresting peddlers and seizing drugs as often as not, the drug menace seems to have no end in the state, especially in Guwahati.
Drug haul in Guwahati city; six arrested by Assam Police

GUWAHATI: Even as the Assam Police have been arresting peddlers and seizing drugs as often as not, the drug menace seems to have no end in the state, especially in Guwahati. A Central Guwahati Police District team from Noonmati Police Station recovered 1.571 kg of ganja from a hideout at Lalabasti in the Narengi area last night. The police arrested a woman named Alaka Dey.

Another Central Guwahati Police District team from Pan Bazar Police Station seized 50 vials of suspected heroin weighing 65.84 gm from a woman named Sokiton Begum yesterday.

A East Guwahati Police District team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at Shivam Path in the Ghoramara area of the city last night and arrested four people: Alam Ali and N Jamir Bhuyan, both hailing from Ghagrapar, Rakesh Das from Pan Bazar, and Uzir Ali from Barpeta. The police seized six soap boxes containing 67 gm of suspected heroin, besides a bike.

