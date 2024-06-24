Drug haul in Guwahati city; six arrested by Assam Police

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Even as the Assam Police have been arresting peddlers and seizing drugs as often as not, the drug menace seems to have no end in the state, especially in Guwahati. A Central Guwahati Police District team from Noonmati Police Station recovered 1.571 kg of ganja from a hideout at Lalabasti in the Narengi area last night. The police arrested a woman named Alaka Dey.

Another Central Guwahati Police District team from Pan Bazar Police Station seized 50 vials of suspected heroin weighing 65.84 gm from a woman named Sokiton Begum yesterday.

A East Guwahati Police District team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at Shivam Path in the Ghoramara area of the city last night and arrested four people: Alam Ali and N Jamir Bhuyan, both hailing from Ghagrapar, Rakesh Das from Pan Bazar, and Uzir Ali from Barpeta. The police seized six soap boxes containing 67 gm of suspected heroin, besides a bike.

