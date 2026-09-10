Drug menace among youth triggers intensified night patrols across Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The growing availability and use of drugs among young people has emerged as a serious concern in Guwahati, prompting police to intensify night-time patrolling and surveillance across several parts of the city.

In a major overnight security operation, police personnel patrolled major roads as well as inner lanes in Jalukbari, Maligaon, Pandu and Azara, conducting checks and surveillance to strengthen public safety and keep a close watch on suspected criminal and drug-related activities.

The heightened police presence came amid concerns that drug abuse was increasingly affecting the younger generation, with residents calling for stronger preventive measures, regular surveillance and stricter action against those involved in the illegal drug trade.

Residents of Jalukbari said the police presence during late hours was particularly important in areas where young people frequently gathered.

“Drug-related activities are becoming a serious concern, especially when young people are involved. Regular police patrolling can act as a deterrent and prevent such activities from taking root in residential areas,” said a Jalukbari resident.

Another resident said policing needed to extend beyond the main roads. “Police patrols on the main roads are welcome, but the inner lanes also need constant monitoring. If checking is carried out regularly, people involved in illegal activities will think twice before operating in the area,” the resident said.

In Pandu, students said the growing drug menace was creating anxiety among young people and called for greater surveillance around educational and residential areas.

“Students are among those most vulnerable to drug abuse and peer pressure. Apart from strict police action, regular patrolling around areas where students move and gather can help prevent young people from getting drawn into drugs,” said a student from Pandu. During the overnight operation, police teams maintained a visible presence across the identified areas, checking vehicles and monitoring suspicious movement.

The operation also sought to strengthen preventive policing by ensuring that police personnel remained visible on the streets during late-night hours.

The intensified patrolling was part of the police effort to curb drug-related activities and other forms of crime and reinforce a sense of security among residents.

With the drug menace increasingly becoming a concern among families and young people, the latest operation underlined the need for sustained policing rather than sporadic drives, particularly in areas vulnerable to drug peddling and associated criminal activities.

Also Read: Assam: Golaghat Police’s Ongoing Anti-Drug Drive Nets More Than 30 Alleged Traffickers