Assam: Golaghat Police’s Ongoing Anti-Drug Drive Nets More Than 30 Alleged Traffickers

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Golaghat police have detained more than 30 people in an extensive crackdown against drugs. The individuals were detained on allegations of being involved in the supply and illegal trade of drugs. The detained individuals were subsequently taken from Golaghat police station to the District Judicial Court. The ongoing anti-drug operation by Golaghat police has drawn widespread attention in the area. The police are expected to intensify the crackdown further in the coming days.

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