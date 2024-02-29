Drug peddler arrested, 30 containers containing suspected heroin recovered in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An operation was carried out as per the information from the Crime Branch, leading to the attestation of one Subrata Sarjar, aged 23 years, from Adagudam under the Dispur police station. Police recovered 30 containers containing suspected heroin. One mobile phone and one Bajaj Pulsar bearing Regd. No. AS01-FJ-8026 were also seized from his possession, and necessary legal actions have been initiated against him.

Also Read: STF Assam arrested 3 peddlers with suspected heroin in Guwahati