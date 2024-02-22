STF Assam arrested 3 peddlers with suspected heroin in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: STF Assam carried out a raid near Panbazar Overbridge in Lakhtokia, SS Road, on Wednesday evening and arrested three habitual drug peddlers. They also recovered 42 vials containing a total of 57 gm of suspected heroin, Rs 260 in cash, a mobile phone, and three syringes.

The persons arrested were identified as Oskar Ali alias Amjad, aged 48 years, of Subashnagar under the MK Road Police Station of Dhubri; Sanjay Dey alias Bapu, aged 29 years, of Harikota under the Sonapur Village of Kamrup Metro; and Bikash Chetri, aged 20 years, of Tinsukia under Mijuguri in Tinsukia district.

