Drug peddler arrested by Guwahati police in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A drug peddler was arrested by the police from the Khanapara locality of the city. During the operation, Basistha Police also recovered about 40 grams of suspected heroin in 31 containers found in possession of the narcotics peddlers.

Also Read: STF Assam apprehended female drug peddler in Kamrup Metro (sentinelassam.com)