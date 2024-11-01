Drug Peddler Arrested by Special Task Force (STF) Assam

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Ahej Juddin, a 48-year-old drugs peddler, was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Thursday in a raid conducted at Bhangagarh TV Tower Road under Bhangagarh Police Station jurisdiction. Recovered items include heroin (13.5) grams found in a soap box, one mobile phone, and cash of Rs. 230. Ahej Juddin, son of Late Halu Seikh, is a resident of Ambari Railway Colony, near Bura Masjid, Latasil Police Station, Kamrup District. His permanent address is Village 3 No. Baruajhar, Dalgaon Police Station, Darrang District. Legal action has been initiated.

