Drug Peddler Arrested by West Guwahati Police District

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Jalukbari Police Station arrested a 25-year-old man, Akash Paswan, for selling contraband in the Maligaon No. 1 area on Thursday evening.

Paswan was caught red-handed with 61 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 82 grams, in his possession. The WGPD team swiftly seized the contraband and initiated legal action against the accused.

