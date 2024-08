Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) conducted an operation in Navoday Nagar, Natun Bazar, under Basistha Police Station, and apprehended a drug peddler. During the operation, the team seized 30 vials containing heroin, weighing 40 grams, along with one mobile handset.

