Drug peddler arrested, heroin and cash seized in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: Police arrested a suspected drug trafficker during a raid in the city’s Basistha area, recovering heroin and a substantial amount of cash from his possession.

A team from Basistha Police Station conducted the operation at a hideout in Bengali Basti along Kalibari Road, where they apprehended Rananjay Mandal, also known as Hanuman, aged 48.

During the search, officers seized two soap boxes containing 25 grams of heroin. Police also recovered Rs 2,03,250 in cash along with two mobile phones from the accused.

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