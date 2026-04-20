Guwahati Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Seize 40g Heroin in Khanapara Raid

A team from Basistha Police Station arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized approximately 40 grams of heroin during an anti-narcotics operation in Guwahati's Khanapara area, as the city police continued their ongoing crackdown on drug networks.
The accused, identified as Nur Hussain, was apprehended during the raid, with heroin and empty containers recovered from his possession.
Police stated that Hussain had been involved in distributing narcotics in the locality for a considerable period before his arrest — suggesting the operation was not an isolated incident but part of an established supply chain in the area.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against him.
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During the same operation, four youths allegedly addicted to drugs were detained. Rather than facing prosecution, they were referred to a de-addiction centre for rehabilitation — in line with measures that Basistha Police have adopted in previous drives to address substance abuse alongside enforcement action.
Officials noted that Basistha Police have conducted multiple similar operations in recent months, resulting in the arrest of several peddlers and the seizure of significant quantities of narcotics across the area.
The latest operation reflects the continued push by Guwahati Police to dismantle drug distribution networks operating within the city's residential neighbourhoods.