Guwahati Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Seize 40g Heroin in Khanapara Raid

A team from Basistha Police Station arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized approximately 40 grams of heroin during an anti-narcotics operation in Guwahati's Khanapara area, as the city police continued their ongoing crackdown on drug networks.

The accused, identified as Nur Hussain, was apprehended during the raid, with heroin and empty containers recovered from his possession.

A Long-Running Distribution Operation

Police stated that Hussain had been involved in distributing narcotics in the locality for a considerable period before his arrest — suggesting the operation was not an isolated incident but part of an established supply chain in the area.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

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