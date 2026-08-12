Drug peddler arrested in Guwahati, 7 kg ganja and motorcycle seized in Basistha raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police seized around 7 kg of ganja and arrested an alleged drug peddler during an operation in the Beharbari area of Guwahati. The accused, identified as Bijoy Das of Lakhipur, was apprehended during the operation. Police also seized a motorcycle allegedly used to transport the contraband. According to police, Das had allegedly been involved in the illegal drug trade for some time. The seizure was made as part of the ongoing crackdown on narcotics-related activities in Guwahati. Police took the seized ganja and motorcycle into custody and initiated further investigation into the case.

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