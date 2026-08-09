Guwahati: Three drug peddlers arrested with heroin

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur and Basistha police arrested three alleged drug peddlers in separate operations and recovered heroin from their possession in Guwahati. Acting on intelligence, a team from Dispur Police Station arrested Balen Rajbongshi (30) of Baksa after allegedly finding 3.25 grams of heroin packed in two boxes along with 16 vials in his e-rickshaw near Rajdhani Mosque. In a separate operation, Basistha Police raided a hideout at Khanapara and arrested Amar Pradhan alias Bhate (20). Police recovered 39 grams of heroin packed in five tobacco boxes, along with 41 empty vials, from his possession. Dispur Police also arrested Rajah Singh (27) of 9 Mile after allegedly finding six vials of heroin in his possession at Khanapara. Legal action has been initiated in all three cases.

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