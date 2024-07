Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from Basistha police station arrested one Rohit Singla (28) of Saurav Nagar, Beltola while he was trying to sell drugs at Patarkuchi Natun Bazaar on Thursday. 25 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 35 gm, were seized from his possession.

