Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In an operation, the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a female drug peddler in Khanapara under Basistha Police Station, named Bani Nath Manner, (28) from village Umling of Nongpoh of Ri-Bhoi district. The team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, recovered 23 vials containing heroin weighing 30.5 grams and cash.

