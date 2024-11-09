Guwahati Police Seize 16.2 kg Cannabis and 286g Heroin, Arrest Three

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati police intercepted a truck and arrested three individuals, including a kingpin named Md. Arif Khan, who seized 16.2 kg of cannabis and 286 grams of heroin.

Acting on a tip, police tracked the truck (NL 07 AA 1919) from Manipur, carrying the contraband to lower Assam. The driver, Md. Kamal Hassan, and helper, Saddam, were apprehended at Amingaon. Meanwhile, Md. Arif Khan, brother of notorious peddler Md. Boboi Ahmed, was arrested from Basistha's Bobby Lodge, where he had arrived to collect payment.

The search yielded 49 packets of ganja (16 kg, 200 g) hidden in the spare wheel and 22 soap boxes of heroin (286 g) concealed above the driver's seat. The accused truck and seized narcotics were taken into custody. Legal proceedings are underway.

