Drug Peddler Held in Guwahati with 30 Grams of Heroin Hidden in Tobacco Boxes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested an alleged drug peddler during an operation at Notun Bazar in the Basistha area and recovered 30 grams of heroin. The accused was identified as Nur Alam Ansari alias Babu, a resident of Milijuli Path in Guwahati.

Police recovered the heroin, which the accused allegedly concealed inside two tobacco boxes, along with 11 empty vials suspected to have been used to distribute drugs. Officers also seized a mobile phone from his possession and launched an investigation to trace the source of the heroin and identify others allegedly linked to the drug network.

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