Drug peddlers arrested, suspected heroin recovered in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Multiple operations were undertaken by the police to arrest people involved with narcotics in the city.

Firstly, a Central Guwahati Police District team from the Satgaon Police Station arrested two drug peddlers named Ashraf Ali (31) and Utpal Biswas (22) after they were caught with two vials of suspected heroin, weighing 14 gm, at Panjabari. A sum of Rs 1690 cash was also seized.

Another operation was undertaken by SOG WGPD, and a team from Gorchuk PS busted a huge ring of drug peddlers after one Simanta Kalita (29) of Nalbari was apprehended near Betkuchi with one soap case of suspected heroin weighing 11.42 gm. Probing further, the team raided one hideout in Doloitola near Hajo and seized 187 vials of suspected heroin, 3 kg of Ganja, 7 codeine cough syrup, 26 mobile phones suspected to be stolen, Rs 1,38,540 in cash, and a knife.

The team apprehended Md. Julfikar Ali Bhutto, Hamida Bibi, and Runu Begum in this regard. Necessary legal action has been initiated against all accused persons.

