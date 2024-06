Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team of STF led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out an operation at Sewali Path under Hatigaon Police Station and apprehended two drug peddlers. During the operation, the team seized one soap box and one tobacco box containing 17.3 grams of suspected heroin, along with other articles, from the possession of the apprehended accused.

