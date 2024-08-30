Jagiroad Police Arrest Man with 84 Grams of Suspected Heroin in Junbeel Area

JAGIROAD: Jagiroad police acting on a tip off arrested Mahibul Rahman from Junbeel area under Jagiroad Police Station. Police arrested the accused while transporting NDPS substances suspected to be heroin weighing 75.5 grams with vial and 8.5 grams without vial in his Honda Dio scooty bearing registration no AS 21 L 5361. The accused hailed from Paliguri village near Jagiroad. Further investigation is on.

