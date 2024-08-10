Drugs peddler apprehended by STF Assam in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A raid was conducted on the footpath of Khanapara-Sixmile Road, opposite to ADM, a C-DBT Building, Khanapara, under Dispur Police Station (PS) Jurisdiction by Special Task Force (STF), Assam, on Friday afternoon. One drug peddler has been apprehended by the police in the raid. The recovered items include: 30 vials containing suspected heroin and weighing 35.5 grams; one mobile handset; and cash amounting to Rs 330. The apprehended person is identified as one Rajdeep Pegu (24) resident of Dispur and son of Lt. Debiram Pegu. Necessary formalities are being done.

