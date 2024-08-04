Special Task Force of Assam arrested drug peddler in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam apprehended a drug peddler known as “Nigoni” during a raid and seized a substantial quantity of illegal drugs at Jayanagar on Saturday. The operation was conducted at Jayanagar, on the footpath of Six Mile Road, under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station, where the STF recovered 23 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 31 grams, along with one mobile handset used in the drug trade. The arrested individual was identified as Stephen Milick (26) alias “Nigoni,” residing at Majulipur, Khanapara.

Also Read: Golaghat Police Arrests One Narcotics Peddler, Drugs Seized (sentinelassam.com)