Dry days declared in Guwahati, three other Lok Sabha constituencies

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India has declared ‘dry days’ from 5 p.m. of May 5 to 5 p.m. of May 7, 2024, and the day of counting of votes on June 4, 2024, in view of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election in the four parliamentary constituencies slated to be held on May 7, 2024. The four constituencies are Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

In the event of a repoll in any of the four constituencies, the dry days will come into effect 48 hours before the conclusion of voting in the constituency or constituencies. During the period of dry days, all wholesale warehouses, bonded warehouses, IMFL retail ‘off and on’ shops, country spirits, etc., under the jurisdictions of the four Lok Sabha constituencies will remain closed. No person or party can stock, sell, distribute, or consume liquor and other contraband in hotels during the period.

The District Commissioner (DC), Kamrup Metropolitan District, has also declared ‘dry days’ in the district from 5 p.m. on May 5 to 5 p.m. on May 7, 2024, and the day of counting votes on June 4, 2024, in view of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election in the Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency slated to be held on May 7, 2024.

Any violation of the order shall be dealt with under the relevant provisions of the Assam Excise Act and Rules and under the provisions of Section 135-C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

