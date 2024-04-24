Lok Sabha poll: 48-hour dry days declared in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha poll in Assam will conclude at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and since then, the dry days will be effective for 48 hours in the five parliamentary constituencies in this phase to ensure a free and fair poll.

The five Lok Sabha constituencies are Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon. The polling will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 26.

According to the Election Department, Assam, the dry days for the second phase of the poll will come into effect from 5 p.m. on April 24 to 5 p.m. on April 26. June 4 will also be a dry day until the counting of votes ends.

The Election Department has clarified that during the dry days, wine shops, bars, clubs, hotels, star hotels, or any other institutions cannot sell or serve liquor. Violation of this stricture will invite action as per the law.

The campaign for the candidates of all the political parties was at its peak today. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed several rallies at the Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri parliamentary constituencies today. In the evening, the Chief Minister took part in a road show at Rangia under the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat.

State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and BJP candidate for Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat Dilip Saikia also took part in the rally.

During the rallies, the Chief Minister wrote in his social media handle, “The people of Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri have decided on a third term of Adarniya Modi Ji, come June 4.”

Suresh Borah is the BJP candidate for the Nagaon LS seat.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also addressed poll rallies in the Barak Valley districts today.

APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Kumar Borah campaigned for the Congress candidate for Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, Deep Bayan, today.

AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta campaigned in Morigaon under Nagaon Parliamentary constituency today.

