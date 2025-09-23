Dry days declared including M’laya side at Jorabat to Honour Zubeen’s Legacy

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: As a mark of respect to legendary musician, singer, actor, and filmmaker Late Zubeen Garg, the Assam Government has declared September 22 and 23 as Dry Days across the state.

The decision comes in continuation of the extended state mourning, announced until Tuesday, following the untimely demise of the iconic artiste, whose unparalleled contributions to music and cinema made him one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures.

Meanwhile, authorities in Meghalaya have also announced that liquor shops along the Jorabat side will remain closed on September 22 and 23 in solidarity.

