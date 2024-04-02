DTO of Kamrup (Metro) collects more than Rs 470 Cr in 2023-24

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A statement released by the District Trasport Office (DTO) of the Kamrup Metropolitan District announced the collection of Rs 470,10,06,043 in the Financial Year starting 1 April 2023 and ending on 31 March 2024. The statement mentioned that the revenue collected by DTO (R&L) was Rs 440,73,17,474 while the revenue collected by DTO (Enforcement) was Rs 20,36,69,269 and the DTO, Secy, RTA collected Rs 2,00,19,300 in the financial year 2023-24.

