Dug-up roads continue to be a nightmare for Guwahatians

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A large number of roads, especially bye-lanes across the capital city, remain in a very dangerous condition as they have been dug up and the work is not completed as fast as they should have. While some roads have been dug up in the name of water supply, others have been damaged in the name of the construction of drains. But whatever the cause, Guwahatians continue to face problems in their daily commute because of these issues.

The process of digging, filling, and re-digging roads is nothing new for Guwahatians. Over time, the citizens have seen roads being repaired after they remain in pathetic conditions for a long time, only to be dug up again by a different agency or organization. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation digs up the roads for the construction of drains; the Guwahati Jal Board does the same for setting up water supply lines; and the Purba Bharati organisation does the same in the name of laying pipes for LPG connections.

Although these organisations undertake the digging-up processes without consulting the locals, they often fail to complete the project within a particular timeframe. In certain cases, the workers leave the location halfway through the work, leaving some of these roads in a very dangerous condition for all commuters. Although these incidents have led to the loss of lives in the past, forcing the district administration to issue strict instructions to the agencies concerned to ensure the timely competition of these projects, this has hardly been implemented on the ground level.

With the deadlines for some of these projects drawing near, it remains to be seen how long the citizens will have to face these problems.