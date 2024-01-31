Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Expedite Guwahati Ring Road Project

ASSAM: In an important development for Assam’s infrastructure landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a special meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to fast-track critical projects in the state. The focus of their proposals was on the much-awaited Guwahati Ring Road project.

Chief Minister Sarma, taking to social media platform X, revealed the details of the meeting, underscoring the imperative need to expedite crucial infrastructure initiatives in the state. The Guwahati Ring Road, a project of optimum importance, was at the forefront of their discussions.

During the meeting, both the leaders emphasized the important role of the Guwahati Ring Road in reducing urban traffic congestion and enhancing the overall development of Guwahati. The mammoth project is expected to be the cornerstone of tackling the growing traffic issues in the city.

The talks between Sarma and Gadkari extended beyond the Guwahati Ring Road, covering various other projects vital to the overall strengthening of Assam’s infrastructure The Assam Chief Minister thanked Union Minister Gadkari for his insights and valuable guidance issued during the period under consideration.

"During my brief stay in Delhi, I had a very good discussion with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji regarding the matters pertaining to the upcoming Guwahati Ring Road and some other important projects. Grateful for his time and counsel," shared Chief Minister Sarma on X.



Expected to be a game changer for the region, the Guwahati Ring Road holds the promise of reducing urban traffic congestion, facilitating travel and boosting economic growth. The meeting between Chief Minister Sarma and Union Minister Gadkari reaffirms the commitment to expeditiously address the needs of Assam’s industries, and marks an important step towards the growth and development of the state. While these ideas are unfolding, the vision of the Northeasterners remains firmly focused on the realization of these transformational projects that stand to reshape the industrial face of Assam.