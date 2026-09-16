Durga Puja Committees in Guwahati Urge Single-Window Online System for Faster Permissions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Durga Puja preparations gathering momentum across Guwahati, organizers concerned of Kamrup Metropolitan district have urged the district administration to introduce a one-window permission system to make the process of obtaining approvals for Puja celebrations simpler and more efficient.

In an application submitted to the authorities, the citizens said Puja committees currently had to approach multiple departments separately for permissions and NOCs related to police, traffic, fire and emergency services, electricity, municipal authorities, public works and other requirements.

They said the existing system often involved repeated visits, submission of similar documents and considerable expenditure of time and resources for Puja committees.

The citizens proposed that a single application, preferably through an online portal, be introduced for each Puja committee. The application could then be forwarded to all concerned departments for verification and issuance of necessary NOCs. They further suggested providing a common reference number for tracking applications, online status updates, communication of deficiencies through the same platform and, wherever legally feasible, issuance of a consolidated permission after completion of the required formalities. The applicants also sought a clearly announced timeline for processing applications and a dedicated help desk during the Puja season.

Besides the permission system, the citizens forwarded three additional suggestions to the authorities.

They proposed that Puja committees be permitted, subject to applicable safety standards, to temporarily install solar photovoltaic panels and associated equipment at Puja pandals for lighting and other permissible electrical requirements. According to them, this could reduce dependence on conventional electricity and promote renewable energy during the festival.

The citizens also sought a coordinated and humane mechanism for managing street dogs around Puja pandals and other crowded locations. They stressed that animal-welfare requirements must be followed and no cruel or harmful measures adopted.

Another major concern raised was the condition of roads affected by JICA-assisted water connection works. The citizens said several roads where excavation and pipeline-laying works had been undertaken were in a severely dilapidated condition and urged the concerned authorities to undertake urgent restoration, repair and proper resurfacing before the festive season. The citizens said a single-window system could reduce the administrative burden on both Puja committees and government officials while ensuring compliance with safety, security, traffic, fire and other statutory requirements.

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