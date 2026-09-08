Kalaigaon readies for grand Durga Puja as themed mandaps, cultural shows draw devotees

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Along with the rest of the country, residents of Kalaigaon are gearing up to celebrate Durga Puja with full pomp and gaiety.

The countdown to the five-day festival of Durga Puja, which will begin on October 16, has already begun. Puja committees have also started preparations for their idols and mandaps.

More than 30 Sarbojanin Durga Puja committees are set to celebrate Durga Puja across the Kalaigaon area this year, with mandaps decorated around different themes. With a budget of Rs 2 lakh, the Bhehguri Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee has also started preparations for its puja mandap and idols.

Every year, the committee experiments with new themes, which attract large crowds to the venue to offer prayers and seek blessings. This year, the committee plans to recreate a Himalayan glacier as its theme.

A 51-member celebration committee has been formed for the smooth functioning of the Bhehguri Durga Puja celebrations, with Ratan Das as president and Ashik Sarma as secretary. Meanwhile, Bhajan Das of Bhehguri village will donate the entire amount required for preparing the idol for the Bhehguri Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebration.

On the occasion, a colourful cultural programme will also be organised on the night of Navami Puja. Renowned Assam artist Ashis Chakraborty, along with other local artists, will perform at the programme.

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